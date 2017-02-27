

CTV Atlantic





The search is on for a suspect after a convenience store in Moncton was robbed at gunpoint Sunday.

Police say a man entered Handi's Convenience on Second Avenue around 7 p.m. and demanded cash.

RCMP say the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, heading toward Killam Drive.

He is described as being 5'10”, speaking English and was wearing a multi-coloured winter jacket.

In the meantime, investigators are also looking into another armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.

It too happened Sunday, around 3:30 p.m.

Police say a man entered the Shopping Basket convenience store at 159 Humphrey Street in Moncton.

He was wearing a ski mask, carrying a weapon. He demanded cash and then fled the store on foot.

RCMP say the suspect is described as being about 30 years old, 5'6" tall and weighing 150 lbs.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.