

CTV Atlantic





Fredericton police are on the hunt for suspects after a home owner was assaulted with a weapon during a violent home invasion.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The owner of the home was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Property was also taken during the invasion.

"Due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing and we're working to identify the suspects, there's not believed to be any harm or risk to other members of the community," says Inspector Kimberly Quartermain of the Fredericton Police.

Police are not confirming how old the victim is, and will only say it happened inside a downtown Fredericton residence.

It's also unclear exactly how many suspects they are looking for.