Halifax Regional Police say a suspicious bag left on a bench in front of Pier 21 turned out to be a knapsack of personal belongings.

Police received a call from security at the Port of Halifax around 11:30 p.m. Monday, saying a suspicious bag had been left on a bench.

When police arrived, they determined the knapsack had been on the bench for a few hours.

Officers cordoned off the area and contacted the explosives disposal unit and an explosives detection canine unit. They determined the knapsack wasn’t suspicious and instead contained personal items.

Police are still investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.