Police say autopsies confirm the remains of a man and a woman found in a burned-out Clam Bay, N.S., home was the result of a murder-suicide.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers attended the blaze just before 9 a.m. on July 24 after receiving calls from neighbours seeing smoke.

Officers found the body of the 46-year-old woman that evening. The 54-year-old man’s body was found the next day.

Police were quick to rule the deaths as suspicious, but say they will not be disclosing any more information.

“No other details regarding the deaths will be released. The police are not seeking any other individuals in relation to this investigation,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a statement.

According to property records, Ronald and Laura Baker are the owners of the home. Social media posts indicate Laura Baker was one of the victims.

“They were there to help you out. They had really good friends,” fisherman and neighbour Jeff Falkner said in July. “They did a lot of trips down south, they did whatever they could to be part of the community.”

Police have not said how the fire started or how the two people inside died.