

CTV Atlantic





Police are treating a fire that burned down an unused school in New Waterford, N.S., as suspicious.

Multiple fire departments battling a blaze at the old St. Agnes school in New Waterford at this hour. pic.twitter.com/EpHGBdMfWi — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017

Cape Breton Regional Police say around 10:45 a.m., officers were called to the vacant St. Agnes School to find it engulfed in flames.

Smoke can be seen from miles. pic.twitter.com/24qgL4R4zd — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017

Police are citing the lack of a power source within the school for why it’s been deemed suspicious.

The building is fully engulfed. Some of the walls have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/LNZrXae58R — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017

There were no injuries and police say the investigation remains ongoing.