Suspicious fire in New Waterford destroys old St. Agnes school
Police are treating a fire that burned down the old St. Agnes school in New Waterford, N.S., as suspicious.
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 4:57PM ADT
Police are treating a fire that burned down an unused school in New Waterford, N.S., as suspicious.
Multiple fire departments battling a blaze at the old St. Agnes school in New Waterford at this hour. pic.twitter.com/EpHGBdMfWi— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017
Cape Breton Regional Police say around 10:45 a.m., officers were called to the vacant St. Agnes School to find it engulfed in flames.
Smoke can be seen from miles. pic.twitter.com/24qgL4R4zd— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017
Police are citing the lack of a power source within the school for why it’s been deemed suspicious.
The building is fully engulfed. Some of the walls have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/LNZrXae58R— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017
There were no injuries and police say the investigation remains ongoing.
Pictures from the top of a Glace Bay ladder truck 78 feet in the air at St. Agnes School, New Waterford. Courtesy: GB Chief John Chant. pic.twitter.com/5LwapdoELa— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) May 28, 2017
