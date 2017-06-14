

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a suspicious package in Bayers Lake.

Police responded to Miller Waste Systems on Horseshoe Lake Drive around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday after a staff member found the package.

The explosive disposal unit has also responded to the scene to examine the package.

The business has been evacuated as a precaution and Susie Lake Crescent is closed to traffic at Chain Lake Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.