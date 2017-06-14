Featured
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Bayers Lake business
Halifax Regional Police respond to a report of a suspicious package in Bayers Lake on June 14, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 10:52AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a suspicious package in Bayers Lake.
Police responded to Miller Waste Systems on Horseshoe Lake Drive around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday after a staff member found the package.
The explosive disposal unit has also responded to the scene to examine the package.
The business has been evacuated as a precaution and Susie Lake Crescent is closed to traffic at Chain Lake Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Bridgewater police chief to face sexual assault charges involving teenage girl
- Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Bayers Lake business
- William Sandeson committed murder in bid to alleviate debt load: Crown
- N.B. announces changes to deal with doctor shortage
- Councillor calls for changes to make Dartmouth neighbourhood safer after homicide
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10