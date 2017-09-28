

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police say vandals spray-painted a swastika on a downtown Halifax sidewalk.

Halifax police spokeswoman Dianne Penfound says the offensive graffiti at the entrance to the Halifax Public Gardens was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She says police went to the scene, in the busy Spring Garden Road shopping district, and contacted the municipality to have it removed.

A spokesman for the city says a clean-up crew was dispatched and the graffiti was completely removed about an hour after it was reported.

Nick Ritcey says it was an isolated incident and there have been no reports of similar graffiti.