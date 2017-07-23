Featured
Swim advisory in effect at Parlee Beach, N.B.
A no-swim advisory was issued for Parlee Beach, N.B., July 23, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tourism New Brunswick)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 2:59PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2017 3:09PM ADT
A no-swim advisory was issued for New Brunswick's Parlee Beach, Sunday morning.
The Department of Health says bacteria levels in Shediac Bay, N.B., exceed safe limits and the water is not suitable for swimming.
Test results from Murray Beach —a half an hour drive away—came back with bacteria levels within safe limits.
Parlee Beach itself will remain open but people are being told to stay out of the water.
