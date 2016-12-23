

CTV Atlantic





The Sydney residents hit hardest by the Thanksgiving Day flooding will be forced to spend Christmas at a different location this holiday season – and many aren’t satisfied with the assistance promised by government.

"You're never going to lose the thought of the Christmases you had. In the living rooms, around the fireplace, the family gatherings we had in our old homes in our old neighbourhood," said flood victim Terry Drohan.

When the disaster hit, many thought they would be in a better position by Christmas time. But most of those hardest hit say they’re still waiting for government-promised financial assistance.

"The cloud that's over everybody's heads is that this is still not resolved,” Drohan said. “The financial challenges are still there for everyone. But I'm sure everyone's going to do their best to try and tuck it away for a few days."

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil reiterated in a year-end interview with CTV News that disaster financial assistance is a complex process that takes time, and that government still plans to deliver the help promised the day he toured the flood zone.

"My heart goes out to them. It did that day. It's why we responded as quickly as we did,” McNeil said. “We're going to continue to work with them to try and get them back to a life as normal as possible."

It is anything but festive in the flood zone. Instead of Christmas lights, homes are plastered with demolition notices.

"We're going to continue on to try and get what was promised to us at the start of this," said Drohan.

But despite everything they’ve been through, there’s still a glimmer of optimism.

"We really do want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year," said Drohan.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.