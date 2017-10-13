

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection with two fires in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a propane truck on fire on Kings Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They also responded to a fire at a vacant home on George Street at 9:15 p.m., and a garage fire on Kings Road just after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the garage fire, they located a man who matched the description of a man spotted in the area of the first fire.

Police arrested the man at the scene.

Kristopher Michael Clarke is due to appear Friday in Sydney provincial court to face charges of arson causing damage to the George Street home, as well as arson causing damage and arson – disregard for human life in connection with the propane truck fire.

Police say all three fires were contained and extinguished by Cape Breton Regional Fire Services. No one was injured.

The incidents remain under investigation.