

CTV Atlantic





After capturing video of a brazen act in his own driveway, a Sydney man is appealing to the public for information on who vandalized his property, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Ryan Kennedy has released video of two men vandalizing his 1985 Trans Am, parked in his driveway in Sydney, Cape Breton.

“When I approached the driveway I noticed the windshield was smashed out of my 85 Trans Am, then I looked again and noticed my passenger side front tire was slashed,” says Kennedy.

After checking surveillance video, Kenendy says he noticed the vandals also ripped off the side mirror and left several scratches in the paint of his car before leaving.

Kennedy says the vandals took a large rock and threw it at his windshield as well.

“Including the install the windshield is about $500 professionally installed. The tires are $400 to $500 installed. The damages on the engine hood and passenger door, plus the rearview mirror...I’m looking at probably $2000 or $3000.”

Fortunately for Kennedy his car is insured, but he says police told him there’s nothing they can do to help unless someone can identify the individuals caught on camera.

Kennedy says a cigarette butt was left by one of the vandals at the scene and finger prints were found on the car.

“There are finger prints all over the side of the vehicle and they have these things called the really expensive cops dogs. These people left on foot, they showed up on foot, why couldn't they've been tracked?” Kennedy says.

The vandalism occurred before 9:30 p.m. on a main road in Sydney and Kennedy says he believes it wasn’t a random act.

He says he hopes police will find out who damaged his property and he is offering a cash reward for anyone who might have information that leads to an arrest.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.