A 41-year-old man from Sydney Mines, N.S., has died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 223 in Ironville – about 30 kilometres from Sydney.

Officers arrived to find the driver dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The man’s identity has not been released.