The Scotties Tournament of Hearts women’s curling championships will be hosted in Cape Breton in 2019.

Curling Canada made the announcement in a news release Friday.

“The curling fans of Sydney made it crystal clear that they want the Scotties in their city based on their overwhelming response to the ticket drive during the bidding process,” said Resby Coutts, chair of Curling Canada’s board of governors in a statement.

“We’ve always known there is genuine passion for the sport of curling in Nova Scotia, and we’re excited to see what will unfold in 2019.”

The provincial government said in a statement it will invest $150,000 in the event.

"Being selected to host this prestigious event underlines Sydney's ability to host national and international events as well as its skillful volunteers and its outstanding facilities," said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine in a statement. "The community is ready to put on an amazing spectacle of the finest in women's curling, local entertainment and Cape Breton hospitality and the province is proud to be part of it."

The tournament will be held from Feb. 16 to 24 at Sydney’s Centre 200. The event features a 16-team field, including the 14 provincial and territorial champions along with defending champion Team Canada.

Nova Scotia hasn’t hosted the tournament in 25 years.