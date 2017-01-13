Featured
Talks to continue over the weekend in N.S. teachers' contract dispute
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:12AM AST
HALIFAX -- Talks are scheduled to continue in the Nova Scotia government's contract dispute with more than 9,000 public school teachers.
The Education Department says negotiators are taking a break today, but will resume on Saturday and Sunday.
The latest round of negotiations began earlier this week after the government asked the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to return to the bargaining table last month.
Contract negotiations fell apart Nov. 25 after the sides agreed to meet with a conciliator.
Teachers have twice rejected a contract offer their union executive recommended, and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.
They continue with a work-to-rule campaign, which began Dec. 5 and has meant the cancellation of all extracurricular activities, field trips, concerts and sports.
