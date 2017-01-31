

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Unfair labour complaints have been withdrawn in the year-long strike at the Halifax Chronicle Herald, paving the way for the resumption of negotiations next week.

In a news release Tuesday, the union for 55 striking newsroom workers at the paper said it withdrew an unfair labour complaint related to the year-long work stoppage.

The union said a hearing was scheduled to begin next Monday before the Nova Scotia Labour Board, but was deemed unnecessary after management at the provincial newspaper backed away from "bad faith bargaining positions."

It says the Herald also withdrew a complaint about alleged disclosure of confidential information.

"We withdrew the complaint to engender bargaining," said Ingrid Bulmer, president of Halifax Typographical Union local.

"If the company goes back to its unfair bargaining practices, we reserve the right to refile the complaint."

A release from the Herald says the sides have agreed to resume talks over changes the company says are required to meet business challenges.

The paper says the withdrawal of the union's complaint shows management has been "more than reasonable" through the negotiations.

Ian Scott, the Herald's chief operating officer, said the union had put forward new proposals to address remaining issues in the dispute. Scott said those points relate to workplace efficiencies and staff severance.

"The company is optimistic that the moves by the union signal a real willingness to broker a deal that allows us to get back to work and focus on the future of this business and of this province," he said.

Bulmer said recent bargaining had been positive and she hopes continued progress would result in a deal "in the near future."

The sides have agreed to resume negotiations next Tuesday.