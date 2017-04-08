

CTV Atlantic





A taxi driver was sent to hospital with stab wounds after being assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were contacted by a passerby about the incident at the intersection of Primrose Street and Victoria Road.

The 49-year-old cabbie told police that one of the teens attacked him with a knife, then they all proceed to assault him.

Police say the suspects took a sum of money from the cab driver and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for four teenagers – three white and one black – all approximately 17 to 18 years old.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.