New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative Party say taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be anywhere near the recreational sale, delivery or production of marijuana.

There’s still no firm decision on where marijuana will be sold after it’s legalized in the Maritimes. PC MLA Ross Wetmore says the provincial government should avoid getting into another retail industry.

“Our position is it should not be a public model,” says Wetmore.

The PCs say it would be especially risky if two dozen public locations were to open.

“That could put an exposure on the province or new crown corporation of $100 million. That's only $4 million a store to renovate, to inventory, to train your staff ,” says Wetmore.

In a statement to CTV News, New Brunswick Minister of Health Benoit Bourque says “nothing is being rushed” and that “these issues have been looked at from when a legal marijuana working group formed back in March 2016."

Marijuana retailer Jackie Veinott says she doesn’t want the responsibility of selling marijuana. She believes recreational marijuana should to be under a public-retail model to ensure the product is safe and regulations are being followed.

“What they need to do is put it in a controlled setting, such as a liquor store,” says Veinott. “My big concern would be somebody who gets into it because they think it's fast money, they have no idea what they're selling.”

The Tories say more studies need to done to determine what the legal age should be for buying recreational marijuana.

"Maybe 21, but like alcohol, after a period of time they dropped it to 19. So what we're asking for is some time to study,” says Wetmore.

But time for studies is running out, with recreational marijuana due to be legal on or before Canada Day 2018.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.