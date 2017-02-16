

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia teachers are testifying today that problems ranging from threats of violence to the neglect of some students will worsen if the government pushes through a bill that imposes a collective agreement on them.

High school science teacher Timothy MacLeod told the public accounts committee that he has 30 students with vastly differing abilities in an aging lab designed to hold 20 students.

He says if teachers at his school had more time, they may have been able to help prevent suicides or a high-profile case where two students were arrested for allegedly transporting weapons in a duffle bag.

MacLeod and other presenters argued that the four-year contract being imposed on teachers won't address deteriorating classroom conditions.

He says a proposed council that will invest $20 million over two years to address classroom conditions won't work because it doesn't give union representatives like himself enough input.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the legislation will bring an end to disruptions caused by the teachers' work-to-rule campaign, which began Dec. 5.