A 15-year-old boy from Dartmouth is facing charges following a robbery of the Atlantic Superstore on Barrington Street Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the teen was seen selecting and concealing an item in the store.

Police say the boy was approached by an employee after trying to leave the store without paying. The suspect allegedly produced a knife and left the store on foot.

There were no injuries.

Police arrested the teen no more than 10 minutes later near Fenwick and Queen streets. He was later released.

The 15-year-old is scheduled to face the charge in court on June 15.