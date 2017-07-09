Featured
Teen charged following fatal three-vehicle crash in northeastern N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 11:23AM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2017 6:30PM ADT
A teenager is facing charges after two people died in a three-vehicle collision in northeastern New Brunswick Saturday night.
RCMP say the crash happened around 9 p.m. in Dugas, N.B., near Le Village Historique Acadian and Caraquet.
Police say the vehicle driven by the youth rear-ended a vehicle travelling southbound. That vehicle was pushed into the left lane and t-boned by an oncoming SUV.
The 72-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Mainsonette in the rear-ended vehicle died at the scene.
The three people in the SUV are in hospital in serious condition. The youngest, a 10-year-old girl, was airlifted to Halifax.
Police say the three young males in the first vehicle fled the scene and the vehicle was found burning in a gravel pit.
The driver was later brought to the police station by his father, according to police. He's been released on a promise to appear in court.
The youth is facing charges of fleeing the scene of accident causing death and obstruction of an investigation for fleeing and burning evidence.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Teen charged following fatal three-vehicle crash in northeastern N.B.
- Canada downs Italy to win world U19 men's basketball championship
- Hunter discovers human remains in Lunenburg County: RCMP
- RCMP officers sent to hospital following violent arrest in Moncton
- Wedding party receives police escort after limo catches fire in Halifax