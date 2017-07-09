

A teenager is facing charges after two people died in a three-vehicle collision in northeastern New Brunswick Saturday night.

RCMP say the crash happened around 9 p.m. in Dugas, N.B., near Le Village Historique Acadian and Caraquet.

Police say the vehicle driven by the youth rear-ended a vehicle travelling southbound. That vehicle was pushed into the left lane and t-boned by an oncoming SUV.

The 72-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Mainsonette in the rear-ended vehicle died at the scene.

The three people in the SUV are in hospital in serious condition. The youngest, a 10-year-old girl, was airlifted to Halifax.

Police say the three young males in the first vehicle fled the scene and the vehicle was found burning in a gravel pit.

The driver was later brought to the police station by his father, according to police. He's been released on a promise to appear in court.

The youth is facing charges of fleeing the scene of accident causing death and obstruction of an investigation for fleeing and burning evidence.