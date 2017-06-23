

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Chelsie Probert, in what police are now calling a random act.

Halifax Regional Police say the teen was arrested Thursday morning in Dartmouth and held in custody overnight. He appeared in court Friday to face the charge.

The boy’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police say the accused and the victim are not known to each other.

“Certainly a 16-year-old youth charged with second-degree murder, it is alarming,” says Supt. Jim Perrin of Halifax Regional Police, “and an 18-year-old girl losing her life to a violent act, it's alarming.”

Chelsie Probert, 18, was rushed to hospital around 10 p.m. on June 6 after police received a call about a woman in distress on a walking path near Farrell Street and Albro Lake Road.

She later died in hospital.

A memorial for her is growing near where the incident took place.

“I think it is pretty scary,” says one local mother. “I've lived out here for about 10 years and it just seems to be more and more. You don't know what's going to happen. You're scared to go outside, take your kids outside.”

“I still walk through, but I am always looking beside or behind me or walking with somebody,” says local resident Bonnie White.

Police again turned to the public Thursday afternoon, asking anyone who may have been on the pathway or in the surrounding area on June 6 between 9 and 10 p.m. to come forward.

“We have laid charges, we are not looking for any other suspects, but the case is still open,” says Supt. Jim Perrin.

Family for both the victim and the accused attended court on Friday. The Crown says it will seek an adult sentence if the teen is convicted.

“It is pretty standard on all murder files, especially on first appearance,” says Crown attorney Terry Nickerson.

The Crown says this case may move forward quicker than other murder cases simply for the fact it's being dealt with in youth court.

The accused will be back in court on June 29.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.