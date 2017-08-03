

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a taxi driver was stabbed and robbed in Dartmouth back in April.

Halifax Regional Police say the crime happened just after 5 a.m. on April 8 at the intersection of Primrose Street and Victoria Road.

Police say the 49-year-old taxi driver was about to drop off the four males after driving them from Halifax.

“One of the males assaulted the taxi driver with a knife and then all of the suspects proceeded to physically assault him,” Const. Dianne Penfound said in a statement. “The suspects rummaged through the vehicle and took some of the victim's personal effects and a sum of money, and then fled the area on foot.”

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Thursday at 9:51 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested at an apartment in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street in Halifax.

He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.