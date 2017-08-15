

CTV Atlantic





A teenage girl has died and a young man is badly injured after a single-vehicle collision near Shemogue, N.B.

The RCMP say an eastbound vehicle left Route 15 and rolled several times around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl from Petit-Cap was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man from Shemogue was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which is under investigation.