Featured
Teen dead, man injured after vehicle leaves N.B. highway
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 11:14AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 15, 2017 11:31AM ADT
A teenage girl has died and a young man is badly injured after a single-vehicle collision near Shemogue, N.B.
The RCMP say an eastbound vehicle left Route 15 and rolled several times around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.
A 16-year-old girl from Petit-Cap was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man from Shemogue was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which is under investigation.