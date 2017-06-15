Featured
Teen facing charges after accidentally shooting himself: Halifax police
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 9:09AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Police say the teen arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was treated for a gunshot wound and released from hospital.
Police say the teen’s injuries appear to have been self-inflicted and accidental.
He is due in court Thursday morning to face various weapons charges.
