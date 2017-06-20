

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it into a home in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress on Chappell Street shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the vehicle and the suspect, who police say was trying to drive away. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful, and the suspect drove off.

Police found the vehicle on Pinehill Drive after it crashed into a home, and started to search for the driver, who they say had fled the scene.

The Dartmouth teen was arrested in the area of Woodland Avenue and taken into custody.

He is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, fleeing police, resisting police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and property damage.

No one was injured.