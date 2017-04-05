Featured
Teen facing charges, another seriously injured after becoming trapped under vehicle
The RCMP responded to Avon View High School in Windsor, N.S. on April 4, 2017 after a 17-year-old boy became trapped under a car. (Submitted)
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:17AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 4:01PM ADT
One teen is facing charges and another is seriously injured after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Windsor, N.S.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to Avon View High School shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy had become trapped under the front of a vehicle in the parking lot of the school.
The teen was airlifted to Halifax hospital with serious injuries.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene. Police say he is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.
The Scotch Village, N.S. man is due to appear in Windsor provincial court on May 30.
