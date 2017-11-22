

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old girl is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted four people and spit in a police officer’s face in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of an assault in the 5500 block of Spring Garden Road at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say an intoxicated teen had randomly assaulted three females and a male victim.

Several police officers responded to the scene and arrested the teen, who allegedly spit in an officer’s face.

The victims weren’t seriously injured, but police say one person sustained a bloodied nose and was treated in hospital.

The teen is due in court Wednesday to face four counts of assault, as well as charges of resisting arrest and assaulting police. Police say the accused was already on two court orders and will also be charged with breaching a condition of no alcohol.