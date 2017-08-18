

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 17-year-old boy is in police custody after a man died in Stewiacke, N.S., early Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, RCMP say a 46-year-old man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the teenager was arrested at the scene.

RCMP did not say whether charges have been laid.