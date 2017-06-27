

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection with a vehicle break-in has led to charges being laid against a number of teenagers following an alleged swarming and stabbing in Dartmouth last week.

Police received a report at 12:15 p.m. on June 19 that a male youth had just smashed a car window with a hammer on Mill Lane, stole a purse from the vehicle, and then fled the scene on foot.

Police say officers found the boy on Alderney Drive, along with the hammer and items from the damaged vehicle, as well as marijuana.

While being arrested, police say the teen tried to pull away from and trip one of the officers and also spit on him.

While police were investigating, they received information that the teen may also have been involved in a stabbing the night before.

Police responded to the area of Thistle Street and Wyse Road around 6:25 p.m. on June 18. Officers found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen. He told police that a group of youths had swarmed him and asked him for cigarettes before he was allegedly stabbed by a boy with a knife.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the teen was arrested in connection with the vehicle break-in, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road, where officers seized evidence related to the stabbing.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Dartmouth, a 14-year-old boy from Dartmouth, a 15-year-old girl from Halifax and a 17-year-old girl from Halifax in connection with the incident.

All four appeared in Halifax provincial youth court Friday to face charges robbery charges. The teen boys have each been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while the 17-year-old has also been charged with two counts of breach of probation. The teen girls have each been charged with breach of an undertaking.

The 16-year-old boy appeared in Halifax provincial youth court on June 20 to face one charge each of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, possession of marijuana, and two counts of breach of probation, in connection with the alleged vehicle break-in.

He is due back in court at a later date to face charges in relation to the alleged swarming and stabbing.