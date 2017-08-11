

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision outside Halifax.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 2 in Fall River, N.S. around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of a motorcycle was thrown from his bike after colliding with a van.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.