Teen seriously injured after motorcycle collides with van outside Halifax
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 10:17AM ADT
A 17-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision outside Halifax.
The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 2 in Fall River, N.S. around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of a motorcycle was thrown from his bike after colliding with a van.
The teen was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van wasn’t injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.