Sussex RCMP say a 17-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she fell from the hood of a vehicle that then struck her.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on McLeod Street in Sussex Tuesday around 11:20 a.m.

Investigators determined the girl was on the hood of the car when she fell off, was struck by the car and became trapped.

Police say the teen was rescued by the Sussex Fire Department and taken to hospital.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and later released. Police say he is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.