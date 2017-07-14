

CTV Atlantic





Ten people have been displaced by a fire that damaged a duplex near Moncton.

One man was treated in hospital after the fire, which broke out in Irishtown Thursday evening.

Firefighters were on scene from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

One side of the duplex was destroyed, while the other side sustained smoke damage.

Fire investigators returned to the scene Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Volunteers are helping five adults find lodging and emergency items, while the Canadian Red Cross is offering aid to others affected by the fire.