Featured
Tenants displaced, man sent to hospital after fire in Truro
Nine people have been displaced after a fire at this apartment building in Truro, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10:29AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 11:07AM ADT
Nine people, including one man who was sent to hospital, are displaced from their homes after an overnight fire at an apartment building in Truro, N.S.
The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the building at the corner of Revere and Prince streets.
The organization says the three-storey structure contains nine apartments and some offices on the ground level.
Nine adults were forced from the building. One man was sent to hospital with injuries.
The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for the tenants and will assess additional needs Tuesday, after it’s determined whether some tenants will be allowed back in the building.
There is no word on a cause at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Live blog: Sandeson's former roommate takes the stand at murder trial
- Live blog: RCMP trial hears from training expert who analyzed Moncton shooting
- Man sentenced to three years in prison for teen's drug-related death
- N.S. NDP candidate resigns over sexist material posted online
- N.S. NDP promising $15-a-day child care plan beginning next year