Nine people, including one man who was sent to hospital, are displaced from their homes after an overnight fire at an apartment building in Truro, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the building at the corner of Revere and Prince streets.

The organization says the three-storey structure contains nine apartments and some offices on the ground level.

Nine adults were forced from the building. One man was sent to hospital with injuries.

The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for the tenants and will assess additional needs Tuesday, after it’s determined whether some tenants will be allowed back in the building.

There is no word on a cause at this time.