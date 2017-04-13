

CTV Atlantic





While thousands of New Brunswickers wait to see what will become of their property tax assessment appeals, there's concern about the process of the review and what it might accomplish.

Lee Goodine, the owner of an 80-unit apartment complex in Oromocto, N.B., saw her property tax bill go up by $65,000 year-over-year.

“It was just astronomical,” says Goodine. “We couldn't believe it.”

Goodine says the building, which was built about four years ago, hasn't seen any drastic change to support such a jump.

“We expect increases. Don’t get us wrong,” Goodine says. “We do expect things to go up, but not to that extent.”

She has appealed the bill, but tenants living in the building have been given a heads up that rent will increase about $70 a month if the appeal is rejected.

“Any rent increases we receive would be extremely detrimental,” says resident Gary O’Neil.

“A lot of us here are seniors, were on fixed income, we don't get bonuses,” says resident Sheila Fetterley.

Premier Brian Gallant says a review will be carried out, but aside from naming a retired judge to lead the review, the provincial government isn't saying much about what the review will entail.

“We think Justice Robertson should be given the time he needs to do the review and everything will be made very clear and the light will be shed on everything that happened here,” Premier Gallant said Wednesday.

Residents say they’re losing faith, and many feel left in the dark.

“We the people voted in these governments, they need to be accountable, so who comes forward and becomes accountable?” says O’Neil.

Last Friday, numbers provided from the provincial government said 9,500 property owners had filed an appeal. CTV News was told updated numbers will not be available until next week.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.