

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say 27-year-old Aaron Byron Cumberland, wanted for alleged sex offences, turned himself into Halifax Regional Police at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers had issued a media release Friday evening asking for the public’s help locating Cumberland, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

RCMP says the release was shared and retweeted over 2,000 times and more than 100,000 people viewed the information within the first hour.

Cumberland was charged Thursday with three counts of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

Officers say Cumberland was last known to reside in Bedford, N.S., and had previously worked with children as a tennis coach in the Kentville area.

Cumberland remains in custody and will appear in Kentville Court.