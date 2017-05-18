

CTV Atlantic





Testimony is set to resume Tuesday at William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial in Halifax.

Wednesday, Nova Scotia Supreme Court heard from Sgt. Andre Habib, who helped search Sandeson’s family farm in Lower Truro, N.S. on Aug. 28, 2015.

Habib said his main job was to sift through cow manure after cadaver dogs indicated there may be something there.

Habib told the court cadaver dogs also led officers to a pond. The pond was drained but nothing was found.

Sandeson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, during a deal to buy 20 pounds of marijuana.

Samson disappeared the night of Aug. 15, 2015. His body has never been found.

Sandeson has been charged with first-degree murder in his death. He has pleaded not guilty.