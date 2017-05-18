Featured
Testimony to resume Tuesday at William Sandeson's murder trial
William Sandeson is seen in this image taken from video of his police interrogation. Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder of Taylor Samson.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 8:35AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 18, 2017 4:59PM ADT
Testimony is set to resume Tuesday at William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial in Halifax.
Wednesday, Nova Scotia Supreme Court heard from Sgt. Andre Habib, who helped search Sandeson’s family farm in Lower Truro, N.S. on Aug. 28, 2015.
Habib said his main job was to sift through cow manure after cadaver dogs indicated there may be something there.
Habib told the court cadaver dogs also led officers to a pond. The pond was drained but nothing was found.
Sandeson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, during a deal to buy 20 pounds of marijuana.
Samson disappeared the night of Aug. 15, 2015. His body has never been found.
Sandeson has been charged with first-degree murder in his death. He has pleaded not guilty.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Spring weather in the Maritimes goes from soggy to sizzling
- Testimony to resume Tuesday at William Sandeson's murder trial
- N.B. botched property taxes to be paid in full - for now
- New poll suggests support for amalgamation in N.B. areas
- Former PC candidate Jad Crnogorac says she will run as an independent