The family of 15-year-old Mackenzie Eagles is spending this Thanksgiving with one empty seat at their dining room table.

The teen has been missing for more than two weeks. As Kelly Eagles, Mackenzie’s mother, prepares Thanksgiving dinner, she wonders if her daughter will be home to share it.

“I don't sleep,” Eagles says. “I'm constantly up and doing things, trying to keep my mind off of it.”

Eagles says her daughter has run away before, but it feels different this time.

“This time really feels different,” she says. “There have only been two possible sightings of her in the past two weeks. Previously after two days we would know exactly where she is and it would just be a waiting game, but this time around, nobody has any idea where she is."

In April, Mackenzie moved to Enfield to stay with her grandparents and switched schools. Her grandfather says she seemed to be doing well, but on the morning of Sept. 23, she was gone.

Her bike and helmet were located by a family member near the airport along Highway 102 last Sunday and there was nothing to indicate she had been involved in a collision.

“When we found it undamaged, that was a relief that she didn't get hit or anything and where we found it on the 102, indications are that somebody picked her up, says Mackenzie’s grandfather, Brian Eagles.

Brian Eagles says he found a note tucked into Mackenzie’s school books that said she missed her friends in the Halifax area.

RCMP feel Mackenzie is in the Halifax-Dartmouth area and continue to follow up on any leads from the public.

Mackenzie's family says their concern for her well-being is growing and would like for her to contact them or police to confirm she is okay.

“The kitchen table is empty at night and it's not quite the same home that it was,” says her grandfather.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, five-feet tall and 150 pounds, with dark blonde and light brown hair with blue-green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater and carrying a dark coloured backpack with yellow writing on it.

Anyone with information on Mackenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron-Cadloff.