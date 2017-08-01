Featured
The day 546 soldiers were plucked from a floundering ship off Halifax
The hospital ship SS-Letitia is shown in a handout photo. Hundreds of wounded Canadian soldiers were rescued 100 years ago today after their hospital ship ran aground off Halifax harbour.The SS-Letitia was carrying 546 First World War soldiers when it ran aground in thick fog on August 1, 1917. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marine History Collection, Nova Scotia Museum)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 12:41PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Hundreds of wounded Canadian soldiers were rescued 100 years ago today after their hospital ship ran aground off Halifax harbour.
The SS-Letitia was carrying 546 First World War soldiers when it ran aground in thick fog on August 1, 1917.
A rescue effort was mounted and several vessels from the harbour and nearby ports were able to pick up all of the injured soldiers.
There was only one fatality as the vessel floundered on the rocks.
A crew member drowned while swimming ashore.
The wreck of the Letitia is now frequented by recreational scuba divers in an area south of Portuguese Cove.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Fire at Halifax condo building caused by careless disposal of smoking materials
- Cape Breton wildlife park announces sudden death of its beloved 'Little Bear'
- Halifax court muses about pets' rights, needs in custody battle over dog
- N.S. court approves opioid lawsuit deal, as some claimants say it falls short
- Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in P.E.I.