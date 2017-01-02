

CTV Atlantic





A bear cub that was rescued in southern New Brunswick last month after becoming separated from her mother is facing a long list of health problems.

Buddy the Bear was taken in by a Parker Ridge, N.B., family in early December before being transferred to the Atlantic Wildlife Institute a week later.

It is believed her mother died or abandoned her.

“That stress of not being with the mother probably stunted her growth, and not finding proper nourishment, just enough to keep going until she was finally found by the folks in Parker Ridge,” said Pam Novak of the Atlantic Wildlife Institute

Nearly a year old, Buddy the Bear is tipping the scale at 15 pounds. If it hadn't been for the Halihan family, Novak doesn't think the bear would have survived the winter.

Cubs typically spend a little more than a year with their mothers before striking out on their own, but “Buddy” appeared to be on her own for quitesome time.

Now recovering near Sackville, N.B., experts are trying to tackle her laundry list of health problems

“We found she had a heavy internal parasite load, she has a lung infection, a lot of breathing difficulties, the poor thing is quite sick,” said Novak.

She'll also undergo fecal and lung capacity tests this week. Novak says stress for a wild animal is the number one cause of death when they’re in captivity.

“It's a really sad thing to think of,” Novak said. “The stress she's been through already is showing physically, where you can see her stunted growth, the pneumonia, the parasite load, so we're trying to minimize any kind of contact.”

It's a lot for the little cub to handle, but after nearly a month at the institute, there are encouraging signs.

“She's showing signs of improvement,” said Novak. “She's gaining weight, her appetite is staying good, she should be able to catch up to what normal bear cubs her size this time of year would normally be.”

The next few weeks will be crucial for the young bear, but if all goes well, the Atlantic Wildlife Institute hopes to release her back into the wildlife this summer.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.