

CTV Atlantic





A new bakery in Glace Bay has been selling donuts hand over fist since opening a few weeks ago.

This Sweet Side of the Moon bakery opened on McKeen Street, and is already selling donuts almost as fast as they can make them.

"There are a lot of people going around Glace Bay with icing sugar on their lips!” says bakery employee Angela Duhamel. "900 donuts in one day is the biggest number I’ve heard.”

Sweet Side of the Moon has plenty of donut variety: frosted pink, powdered and filled. There are also cereal flavor such as Froot Loops, Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

One of the bakery’s donuts called The Homer may see familiar to customers, it's the same pink donut that Homer Simpson eats on many episodes of The Simpsons.

"I watch people when they sit down and have a donut,” says Duhamel. “Their eyes are closed, and they're just in ecstasy."

Duhamel says there's no big secret why the simple pastry is suddenly so popular in town. The donuts are just home-baked goods with a dash of creativity and imagination.

It’s a recipe that's a hit with customers.

"You can just tell the freshness of them,” says customer Craig Lynk. “You can tell he's an experienced baker."

"We had no intention of driving all the way here from Sydney,” says customer Ken Bellows. “But when we heard about it, we said ‘We have to go try those donuts’."

It turns out, running a donut shop comes with at least one small problem.

"It’s difficult to stick to one or two a day,” says Duhamel.

The bakery has plans for the future, including a line of gourmet soups, sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald