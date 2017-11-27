

CTV Atlantic





An unusual and eerie sight on a beach in Port Elgin, N.B., has some area residents shaking their heads and asking for it to be cleaned up.

Dozens of headstones, some engraved with names, dates of birth and death, cover the shoreline on a quiet isolated stretch of beach along the Northumberland Strait. The stones pile the beach in no obvious pattern.

A quick Google search shows one of the veteran's stones belonging to someone buried in Yarmouth, N.S. Police say the stones are all unusable because of misprints on the marker and were purchased to create a barrier between the land and the sea.

But it’s still unsettling for some.

“It's a shame, really. They're somebody's family,” says local resident Spencer Pauley. “Somebody should probably come and do something about it because I'm sure people would like to have their stones back.”

Pauley believes it's insulting to have the headstones discarded in such a careless manner.

“I'd want to know what happened then I'd want them back for sure,” he says.

No one from the village of Port Elgin returned CTV News’s calls for comment on Monday. As for Spencer Pauley, he'd like to see the stones covered or removed so no one else stumbles across such an unsettling sight.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.