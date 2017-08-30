

CTV Atlantic





A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old woman in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Hastings Drive at 7:42 p.m. on June 16.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man outside an apartment building. He was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officers also found an unresponsive woman inside the building. Nadia Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police initially arrested four men and a woman in connection with Gonzales’ murder, but three of the men were released without charges. A 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were charged in the case.

Now, police have identified a third suspect, who they say was not one of the people previously arrested in the case.

Police arrested 60-year-old Wayne Andrew Bruce at a residence on Hastings Drive in Dartmouth Tuesday morning. Bruce was transported to police headquarters on Gottingen Street and remanded into custody overnight.

Bruce is due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and numerous other weapons charges not related to Gonzales’ death.

Calvin Maynard Sparks of Dartmouth and Samanda Rose Ritch of Halifax are also facing charges in the case.

Sparks was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as numerous other weapons charges not related to the homicide, and three counts of breach of probation.

Ritch was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as numerous other weapons charges not related to the homicide, and breach of recognizance.