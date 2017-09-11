

Police are hoping the public will help locate the person responsible for breaking into Open Sky Adventures in Grand Falls, N.B., two different times last month.

West District RCMP say on Aug. 4 between midnight and 9:45 a.m., a vending machine filled with pop and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the business.

Police say more money was taken a week and a half later, as well as two black and yellow sweat shirts that say “The Open Sky Adventures" on the front and "DEEPELLING" on the left sleeve.

Police say that robbery happened between 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.