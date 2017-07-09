

The town of Antigonish has just finished celebrating an annual event that began four years before Confederation.

The Antigonish Highland Games brings thousands of visitors during the week to enjoy all things Scottish.

“A gathering like this brings together those traditions, and brings together old friends and hopefully new friendships are made,” says Highland Games chairman David Smith.

Close to 300 competitors danced in front of the judges this weekend, including Katelyn Clow, who was aided by her mother Maureen, to help keep the family tradition.

“Both (Katelyn’s) aunts danced here on this stage as well way back in the day, and she's kind of carrying on the tradition,” Maureen Clow says.

It's nerve-racking for pipers as they play for judges in Pipers Glen. But they say it’s all part of the tradition.

“My mom's a piper, so I didn't really have too much choice in the matter,” says piper Katie Buckland.

The tossing of stones, hammers and cabers is always a major highlight at the games for the spectators and the competitors.

“First of all it's the camaraderie. Everybody gets along great with everybody,” says heavy events competitor Adam Oglivie. “Even though it's a competition, we're all pushing each other to throw our best.”

There's a growing number of women taking up the sport as well.

“The crowd's really awesome,” says heavy events competitor Elizabeth MacDonald. “There's a good audience. Matt Dougherty as the games host has been very good to us, and it's just fun being around with other competitors.”

It may not be strictly Scottish, but the tug-of-war event has become a real crowd favourite.

“Two teams that are very competitive, they both really want to win but yet, when they get on that rope, their sportsmanship shows,” says tug-of-war judge Jack Cox.

Organizers of the games pride themselves on being one of the longest running Scottish highland games in North America.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.