Residents in the Digby area say they have been finding dead herring on the beach for more than a month, but recently other marine life has started appearing a shore.

Plympton, N.S., resident Karl Cole says they started finding starfish, crabs, flounder and ocean perch, but then they found scallops.

“Everything's dead,” Cole said. “We'd like to know what's going on."

Eric Hewey took photos of the beach and posted them to his Facebook page. In less than a day, his post has been shared over 11,000 thousand times. Many have their own theories on what happened, but there are still no answers.

"It's just really sad to see,” Hewey said. “I grew up clamming here so to come to your hometown and see so much death on the beach is really sad."

On Dec. 15, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans released their findings, but tests of the dead herring had produced negative results. That means no infections or infectious agents had been detected in the small, silvery fish.

Residents say DFO is aware of the latest developments and have taken samples for further testing.

CTV News reached out to the DFO on Tuesday for comment, but they did not reply.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.