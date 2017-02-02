

THE CANADIAN PRESS@





LAMEQUE, N.B. -- Crews are chipping away at the power outages in northeastern New Brunswick with an estimated 5,200 customers still in the dark.

The slow work of restoring power is ongoing, more than a week after an ice storm knocked down power lines in communities along the eastern flank of the province.

The majority of the remaining outages were on the Acadian Peninsula, on Miscou and Lameque islands as well as Miramichi.

New Brunswick's Green leader, David Coon, says NB Power needs to rebuild its shattered network with tougher gear to help it withstand violent ice storms.

Premier Brian Gallant said Wednesday that the storm response will be evaluated after the crisis is over.

NB Power President Gaetan Thomas says the utility's infrastructure is in good condition and crews patrol the lines and regularly replace power poles that are aging.