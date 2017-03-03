

Police say students and staff were evacuated from Bridgewater Junior Senior High School in Bridgewater, N.S. Friday due to a threat.

Students were relocated to the NSCC’s Lunenburg Campus late Friday morning. Bridgewater Elementary School was placed under hold and secure as a precaution.

The South Shore Regional School Board says the Bridgewater Junior Senior High School students were dismissed from the NSCC at 12:30 p.m.

The school board says the hold and secure at Bridgewater Elementary School has since been lifted and normal school routines have resumed. Students will be dismissed as per usual.

Police are on scene at Bridgewater Junior Senior High School as they investigate.

