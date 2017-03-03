Featured
Threat prompts evacuation of Bridgewater Junior Senior High School
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 12:25PM AST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 2:21PM AST
Police say students and staff were evacuated from Bridgewater Junior Senior High School in Bridgewater, N.S. Friday due to a threat.
Students were relocated to the NSCC’s Lunenburg Campus late Friday morning. Bridgewater Elementary School was placed under hold and secure as a precaution.
The South Shore Regional School Board says the Bridgewater Junior Senior High School students were dismissed from the NSCC at 12:30 p.m.
The school board says the hold and secure at Bridgewater Elementary School has since been lifted and normal school routines have resumed. Students will be dismissed as per usual.
Police are on scene at Bridgewater Junior Senior High School as they investigate.
BJSHS students are evacuating and relocating to NSCC because of a bomb threat received late morning. BES Hold and Secure. Police on scene.— SSRSB (@SouthShoreRSB) March 3, 2017
BJSHS Students will be dismissed from NSCC at 12:30pm Today. @ssrsbbjshs @bjshsprincipal— SSRSB (@SouthShoreRSB) March 3, 2017
BES Hold and Secure has been lifted. Normal school routines (including dismissal) will resume— SSRSB (@SouthShoreRSB) March 3, 2017
