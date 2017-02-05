

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Three people are facing charges for the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man in Newfoundland.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say officers arrested two women and one man Sunday in connection with a shooting last week.

Police say the person injured was taken to hospital last Monday where he remains in serious condition.

All three suspects are due to appear in provincial court Monday on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and public mischief.

Police say the individuals were known to the person in hospital and the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.