Featured
Three arrested in NFLD shooting leaving man in serious condition
Police tape is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 5:02PM AST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Three people are facing charges for the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man in Newfoundland.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say officers arrested two women and one man Sunday in connection with a shooting last week.
Police say the person injured was taken to hospital last Monday where he remains in serious condition.
All three suspects are due to appear in provincial court Monday on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and public mischief.
Police say the individuals were known to the person in hospital and the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Parents hold rally for teachers ahead of vote on tentative agreement
- Fredericton mosque thanks community by opening its doors to the public
- Would-be Conservative leaders set sights on O'Leary in TV star's debate debut
- Three arrested in NFLD shooting leaving man in serious condition
- Basketball Cape Breton organizes juvenile league after work-to-rule puts season on hold