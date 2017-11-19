

CTV Atlantic





A serious three-car collision shut down Coverdale Road in Riverview, N.B., and sent two people to hospital Saturday.

The accident happened on a long, straight stretch of road just after 9 p.m.

Witnesses told CTV News that one vehicle was stopped and waiting to turn into a driveway when it was struck from behind and pushed into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened in front of Steve Coulomb's house and he says the scene was chaotic.

“I checked out the window and I see a truck and two cars in the middle of the road,” he says.

Officials from the Riverview Fire Department told our newsroom they were called to the scene to aid in a possible extraction; however, all occupants of the three vehicles were already out when they arrived.

Officials say two people were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Coulomb says he saw a lot of people outside his home and stayed inside. He says first responders were on the scene within minutes and the road was closed for more than an hour.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen an accident here and I’ve lived here for almost a year and a half, I’ve never seen an accident,” Coulomb says.

Codiac RCMP say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.